How to … Take responsibility for your work
31 August 2025 - 07:32
It is easy to feel that your small contribution to your organisation is unimportant, but a change of focus can help.
“You don’t need to be the founder or owner of a business or brand to take it personally,” says Nomonde Keswa, strategy director at Delta Victor Bravo. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.