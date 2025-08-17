How to … Give your side hustle wings
17 August 2025 - 07:48
If you have a side hustle that needs a little time and effort to become something more, stop making excuses and start the process of making it happen.
“Many South African women are already entrepreneurs in action, even if they don’t use that word. These businesses, born from necessity, talent, intuition and care, are hidden in plain sight, yet they thrive on something powerful called social capital,” says Alvira Fisher, an MBA graduate at Stellenbosch Business School...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.