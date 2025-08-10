My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: Bringing love and care to the severely disabled
Ann Coetzee is CEO of Little Eden
10 August 2025 - 07:46
What services does Little Eden offer?
Little Eden provides shelter and unconditional love to children and adults with severe disabilities. The organisation serves as a permanent home for 300 residents; more than 60% were abandoned or come from families that lack the financial resources to meet their specialised care needs...
