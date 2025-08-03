My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: Fixing pets makes families whole again
Dr Jandré Pretorius is a partner and specialist surgeon at Bryanston Veterinary Hospital
03 August 2025 - 07:53
Tell me about how you ended up becoming a vet.
It started with me going to school at Bellville High School, where I matriculated in 2011, and then I studied at Stellenbosch University for six months in 2012. I then transferred to the University of Pretoria when I got accepted into veterinary sciences. I graduated from Onderstepoort in 2017 and completed my year of compulsory community service at Themba Animal Clinic in Stellenbosch...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.