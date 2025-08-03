How to … Ensure employees are able to use AI
03 August 2025 - 07:43
Organisations cannot ignore the growing use of and reliance on AI and need to adopt a proactive approach to upskilling employees.
“There is a near-universal need for AI-related skills among African companies this year. And since traditional IT skills such as cloud- and cybersecurity-related competencies remain in high demand, companies now face the dual challenge of attracting and retaining traditional tech talent while building greater AI competencies,” says Genevieve Koolen, human resources director at SAP Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.