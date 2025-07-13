How to … Make the most of an internship
13 July 2025 - 09:15
Learnerships and internships are a great way to get into an industry, but the process can be overwhelming.
“[They] help shape raw potential into real creative contribution ... If you’ve landed an internship — or you’re hoping to — [there are things to do to help you] show up, stand out, and set yourself up for success,” says Rialene Nel, junior art director at VML South Africa, who started at the agency as an intern...
