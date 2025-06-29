My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: 'I treat my job as though it's my dad's business'
Meghna Ravjee is the CFO of Ashburton Investments
29 June 2025 - 08:54
What does your job entail?
It is about financial stewardship, but it goes beyond the numbers. I use financial insight to help guide business strategy and operational decisions, and manage risk. It’s a dynamic space — one day I could be working on cost efficiencies and the next I’m involved in advising on our capital structure or long-term direction...
