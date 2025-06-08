My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: Living colourfully by design
Melissa Esterhuizen is the blanket designer at homechoice
08 June 2025 - 08:25
What does a blanket designer do?
One of my key responsibilities is to develop original patterns and designs that are later applied to our blanket fabrics — either through printing or embossing. This process involves a careful blend of creativity and strategy. We study the market, analysing competitors to identify gaps and opportunities. We also stay on top of current trends in colours, motifs, styles, layouts and compositions to ensure our designs are fresh and relevant. Most importantly, we pay close attention to customer preferences, so we can create products that truly resonate with them...
