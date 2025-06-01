My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: Inventing an entrepreneur
Prakhar Srivastava is the CEO of on-demand home services platform GoodApp
01 June 2025 - 08:48
What does your job as CEO involve?
My role is to lead with vision and empathy. I focus on building a company that not only grows but genuinely improves lives for customers who need reliable home services and for service providers who depend on us for consistent, dignified work. I’m hands-on with strategy, product development, marketing and partnerships, and I also work closely with investors and stakeholders to ensure we’re building a sustainable, impactful business...
