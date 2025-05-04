How to … Use your workspace to attract top talent
The pandemic changed how people feel about work: workplaces need to feel like a getaway, not a grind
04 May 2025 - 07:55
Companies battling to attract high performers may need to improve their workspaces — or risk losing the war for talent.
“South African workplaces need to feel like a getaway, not a grind. We’re designing spaces with integrated cafes serving flat whites, full shower suites for post-gym fresh-ups, and rooftop gardens with Jozi or Cape views that turn a lunch break into an event,” says Linda Trim, director at office design consultancy Giant Leap...
