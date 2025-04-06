My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: A labour of love, commitment and passion
Advocate Tertius Wessels is the MD of Strata-g Labour Solutions
06 April 2025 - 07:42
What services does Strata-g Labour Solutions offer?
It provides employers of all sizes peace of mind by offering them solutions on how to deal with staff issues. Our team ensures that employers remain compliant with South Africa’s ever-changing employment laws and that the employment and labour related disputes are dealt with fairly and effectively...
