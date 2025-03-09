My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: A winding path can lead to the top
Steve Mallaby is the CEO at fintech business adumo Payouts
09 March 2025 - 07:19
What is your role as CEO?
Setting a clear vision for the future and ensuring that all team members are aligned and working towards this is my priority. This includes making sure we have the best team in place to look after all aspects of the business...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.