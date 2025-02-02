How to … be a successful contract worker
02 February 2025 - 07:41
Contract workers enjoy more flexible hours, more variety in work and higher pay than permanent workers, but it takes focus and dedication to make it work.
"Many contractors who are new to the game end up going back to permanent roles because they don’t consistently achieve the results they expect. But often this isn’t due to a lack of work but rather because their professional habits are working against them," says Maggie Moonsammy, sales manager at Strider Digital...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.