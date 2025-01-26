My Brilliant Career ... The figures add up to a dream come true
Kim Howard is the chief people officer at Ashburton Investments
26 January 2025 - 06:17
What does a chief people officer do?
My role focuses on aligning Ashburton Investments’ people strategies with its business goals. Unlike a human resources (HR) director, whose primary focus is operational HR functions, my role involves fostering a culture of high performance, driving engagement and building a cohesive environment for innovation and growth. It’s about enabling people to thrive while contributing to the success of the organisation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.