How to keep those New Year's resolutions
Call them 'evolutions' and focus on growth and learning rather than perfection
12 January 2025 - 07:04
We have all set New Year's resolutions and then felt the shame of failure as we return to our old ways a few weeks later.
“The beginning of a new year is ... filled with hope, ambition, and the excitement of a clean slate. You set goals, make resolutions, and dream of reaching the ambitions you set every year. But ... life gets busy, old habits creep in, and those big dreams [can] feel increasingly out of reach,” says executive coach Anja van Beek...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.