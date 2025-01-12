My Brilliant Career
A passion for sales — and change
Helen McDougall is CEO of Woodlands Dairy
12 January 2025 - 07:06
What does your job entail?
No two days are the same, and that’s what is so exciting about the role. There are certain set days in the month where we have executive committee and management meetings, and many other regular meetings during the year that are preset in my diary. I also need to be flexible and able to adapt my diary to accommodate urgent meetings that come up concerning people, performance, operational factory challenges, customer needs, and then of course being available to the board and shareholders...
