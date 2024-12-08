How to … Throw a Christmas party
08 December 2024 - 07:12
End-of-year parties offer an opportunity for organisations to show how grateful they are for their staff's hard work or for some extreme human resources (HR) violations.
“Don't panic ... if there's one thing humans are good at, it's turning even the most disastrous of events into tales of legendary hilarity or, at least, into stories you tell at next year's party,” says Linda Trim, director at workplace design consultancy Giant Leap. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.