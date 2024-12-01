Careers

My Brilliant Career

My Brilliant Career: Be honest, ethical, brave and true to yourself

Joel Levy is the CEO of Burnshield

BL Premium
01 December 2024 - 06:45
by Margaret Harris

Tell me about Burnshield.

We have two companies...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.