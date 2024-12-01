How to … Spot a bully at work
Some colleagues take on the role of unofficial manager, making sure to set you straight when you err. This can be irritating, though harmless; sometimes, however, the pseudo boss is actually just a bully who is happiest when creating a toxic work environment.
“An attitude where a colleague adopts a sense of self-importance and unofficial authority can sometimes cross into the realm of adult office bullying. Individuals with this mindset often feel entitled to monitor, correct or control the actions of their peers, even when they lack the formal authority to do so,” says Peter Kriel, general manager at The Independent Institute of Education...
