My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: Marching to the drums of the ancestors
Mpho Rasenyalo is a facilitator and performer at Drum Café
24 November 2024 - 07:01
Tell me about Drum Café and the work you do there.
I am a facilitator and a performer at Drum Café, which is a team-building and drumming company based in Johannesburg. It was established to bring people together from all walks of life...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.