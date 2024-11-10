How to … Make better money choices in December
10 November 2024 - 06:46
Everyone loves overspending but hates the financial hangover that happens in January.
“The festive season can be a time of both celebration and smart financial decisions. We’ve all been there, overspending in December and then scrambling in January. It’s fun in the moment, but that financial stress is something we can avoid with a little bit of planning,” say Ayanda Majola and Kagiso Tloubatla, co-founders of investment company SV Capital...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.