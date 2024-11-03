Careers My Brilliant Career My Brilliant Career: Curiosity creates the creative Mike Sharman is the CEO of Retroviral ad agency B L Premium

Tell me about Retroviral and your work as the CEO.

Retroviral is built to be a creative shop of entertainment. Our purpose is to make brands fun and social. As CEO, I’m expected to be the digital Willy Wonka — inspiring, zany and sometimes pragmatic...