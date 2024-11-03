How to … Become a lifelong learner
03 November 2024 - 06:24
The best way to cope with the constant change in technology, and the way in which we work, is to commit to lifelong learning.
“I believe that people should learn something new all the time, and not just from Netflix, social media channels or other edutainment platforms” says Natalie Zimmelman, the head of WitsPlus. “It will give them an edge in the workplace, help them to stay ahead of the pack, and even gain some credits towards a qualification with micro-credentials that may be credit-bearing.” ..
