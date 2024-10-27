My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: Tech diplomat balances the art of policy and innovation
Charmaine Houvet is a senior director at Cisco Africa
27 October 2024 - 06:32
Tell me about what you do at Cisco Africa.
I oversee government strategy for Africa; a large part of my job is all about building strong relationships between Cisco and an ecosystem of stakeholders. I work closely with policymakers to advise on regulations, ensuring that Cisco stays ahead in a rapidly changing tech world. I see my role as a bridge-builder, connecting the dots between innovation and government policies, helping drive digital transformation across different countries. In a nutshell: I am a tech diplomat, balancing the art of policy and innovation...
