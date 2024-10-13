Careers My Brilliant Career My Brilliant Career: Tips for turning creativity into a career Omar Morto is show producer for The Big Breakfast Show on Good Hope FM, creative content director at One-eyed Jack and content creator for the DStv Content Creator Awards B L Premium

How would you answer the question “What do you do?” in less than 10 words?

Use creativity to construct moments. Don't call me an influencer. Ten words, boom!..