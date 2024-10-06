My Brilliant Career: Solving problems and enhancing savings
Babalwa Nonkenge is the head of retail investments at Nedbank
06 October 2024 - 07:10
How do you answer the question "what do you do?" in no more than 10 words?
I enable South Africans to save using uncomplicated products...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.