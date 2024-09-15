My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: 'Follow your dreams, but leave room for change'
Lance Andrews is a principal technical operator at the SABC
15 September 2024 - 06:29
What does a broadcast technician do?
Simply put, I help to keep stations like 5FM and Good Hope FM on air — ensuring that all our radio platforms operate at world standard, from in-studio production to outside broadcasts, be it with an outside broadcast vehicle or mobile broadcasting desk. Whether the teams are broadcasting from the studio, from an event, from a car, the middle of the bushveld or crossing live to Antarctica, we ensure that the audio quality is top-class on both traditional and online channels — bringing the station to the people, no matter where they are...
