How to ... Make the most of the two-pot system
15 September 2024 - 06:25
The two-pot system, which came into effect on September 1, is aimed at helping South Africans save more efficiently for retirement and safeguard their savings.
The new system divides retirement savings into two “pots” — savings and retirement — and allows you to have access to the savings component without resigning from your job or cashing out of your fund...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.