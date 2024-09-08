How to ... Create a psychologically safe workspace
08 September 2024 - 06:03
A psychologically safe working environment, where workers feel they can speak up, share ideas, ask questions and provide feedback without fear of retribution, will also be a more productive workspace.
This is according to Humsha Ramgobin, the group chief human resources officer at Mediclinic, who adds: “These are some of the most important pillars of inclusive workplaces in which everyone’s voice is heard and regarded equally, and people feel confident enough to share who they are without fear of judgment or discrimination.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.