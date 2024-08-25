How to... Ensure safety at work
A safe workplace is not a nice-to-have, it is essential for all employees and for the health of the organisation.
“A robust safety culture benefits not only employee wellbeing but also leads to increased productivity, reduced absenteeism, improved morale and enhanced organisational reputation,” says Sian Thurtell, COO at KBC, a health and safety solutions provider. “Fostering a culture of safety through commitment is an ongoing endeavour requiring sustained effort and dedication. Prioritising safety, investing in employee development, and creating a supportive environment allow organisations to minimise hazards and ensure that safety is a strategic imperative driving business success.”..
