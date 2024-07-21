My Brilliant Career: Getting to do ‘some very cool things’ day to day
Elton Murison is the MD of test and measurement company TANDM
21 July 2024 - 07:02
How do you answer the question: what do you do?
I provide engineering test and measurement solutions for product validation and verification...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.