How... to change jobs
14 July 2024 - 05:01
There are many reasons to change jobs, including a better salary, restructuring, retrenchments, a toxic work environment and flexible work hours, but the process can be stressful no matter the reason.
“Most people will face transitions, job changes, and career pivots at certain times in their careers. Being intentional about how you plan for and transition to a new job is a key skill every adult should learn. And remember that all career shifts, especially the difficult ones, teach you something,” says Michael Gullan, CEO of G&G Advocacy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.