How to... manage change
Few people enjoy change, though it is ever-present, especially in companies as they navigate the latest economic challenges. It is therefore crucial for organisations to manage the process with intelligence and compassion.
“Change is inevitable. Whether it be personal, professional or societal, change constantly surrounds us, shaping our experiences and influencing the world we live in. In the face of change individuals often exhibit diverse reactions. Part of any change-management programme should be recognition and understanding that people react differently to change,” says Peter Kriel, general manager at The Independent Institute of Education...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.