My Brilliant Career: Childhood trauma pointed the way to helping sick children
Dr Nkuli Boikhutso is the CEO of Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital
29 October 2023 - 05:41
Tell me about your work as CEO of Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital.
The primary mission of the hospital is to deliver specialised health-care services to children in a family-centred environment. My responsibility is to ensure the realisation of this mission by providing leadership and guidance to the dedicated team I work with...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.