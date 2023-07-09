My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: In time, integrity, dedication and a strong work ethic will bring success
Eulenda Lebese-Cussons is the founding director of Lebese-Cussons Attorneys
09 July 2023 - 06:43
Tell me about your work as director of a law firm.
As the director of a law firm specialising in conveyancing, my role involves overseeing the operations and strategic direction of the firm...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now