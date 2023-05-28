Careers

How... to communicate with your workers

BL Premium
28 May 2023 - 07:32 Margaret Harris

When making positive changes, good communication is vital, but many organisations lack the skills to make it work.

“The trick to effectively communicating for change is to cut through the noise and make your message stand out. A message needs to have a purpose, needs to be tailor-made and must always have the audience in mind,” says Paul Raath, a change management consultant at Bizmod...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.