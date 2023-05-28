Economists at odd over the merits of the decision, though a winter of discontent is all but a certainty
What would help South Africa is an elevation of the discourse, so the focus is not on the politicians but on the eradication of the systems that allow bad politicians to thrive
Ashwill Kleinbooi is the restaurant support manager at Ocean Basket head office
When making positive changes, good communication is vital, but many organisations lack the skills to make it work.
“The trick to effectively communicating for change is to cut through the noise and make your message stand out. A message needs to have a purpose, needs to be tailor-made and must always have the audience in mind,” says Paul Raath, a change management consultant at Bizmod...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How... to communicate with your workers
When making positive changes, good communication is vital, but many organisations lack the skills to make it work.
“The trick to effectively communicating for change is to cut through the noise and make your message stand out. A message needs to have a purpose, needs to be tailor-made and must always have the audience in mind,” says Paul Raath, a change management consultant at Bizmod...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.