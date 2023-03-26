Careers

How to... promote gender equity

Progress aside, women still face unconscious bias in the workplace

BL Premium
26 March 2023 - 06:35 Margaret Harris

There has been progress in addressing gender inequality at work, but many women still have to deal with an unconscious bias that favours men regarding promotion and skills development.

“Gender equity is not just a women's issue, it's a human issue. While progress has been made in recent years, there is still a long way to go to achieve gender equity in the workplace," says Lyndy van den Barselaar, MD of ManpowerGroup South Africa. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.