Companies will be open but are taking extra precautions ahead of tomorrow's national protest
Thinking that President Cyril Ramaphosa can help us is to be misguided. He is not interested and is unable to free himself from the clutches of the ANC, writes Sam Mkokeli
Samantha Nobubele Mkandhla is the head of philanthropy and partnerships at Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders (MSF)
The pressure to succeed at work at all costs can end in burnout, and it takes more than finding a balance between your work and home commitments to recover and rebuild your energy levels.
“Managing burnout is not about regaining balance but rather about making choices for ourselves. Choices that don’t conflict but build daily habits that support our energy and being,” says Nicola Tager, global head of Investec Careers and Employee Experience. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How to … avoid and treat burnout
Managing burnout is not about regaining balance but rather about making choices for yourself
The pressure to succeed at work at all costs can end in burnout, and it takes more than finding a balance between your work and home commitments to recover and rebuild your energy levels.
“Managing burnout is not about regaining balance but rather about making choices for ourselves. Choices that don’t conflict but build daily habits that support our energy and being,” says Nicola Tager, global head of Investec Careers and Employee Experience. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.