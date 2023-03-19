Careers

How to … avoid and treat burnout

Managing burnout is not about regaining balance but rather about making choices for yourself

BL Premium
19 March 2023 - 07:10 Margaret Harris

The pressure to succeed at work at all costs can end in burnout, and it takes more than finding a balance between your work and home commitments to recover and rebuild your energy levels.

“Managing burnout is not about regaining balance but rather about making choices for ourselves. Choices that don’t conflict but build daily habits that support our energy and being,” says Nicola Tager, global head of Investec Careers and Employee Experience. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.