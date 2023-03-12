Careers

My Brilliant Career

My Brilliant Career: Work hard, dare to dream and make sure everyone is on board

Beneliza Noarises is a seagoing quality controller for Erongo Marine

BL Premium
12 March 2023 - 05:16 Margaret Harris

Tell me about your work and your main tasks each day.

My main task are:..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.