Careers

My Brilliant Career: You must be an exceptional storyteller to make it on air

As a radio station business manager, JD Mostert makes sure you have a top-quality listening experience

BL Premium
23 October 2022 - 07:26 Margaret Harris

What do business managers of radio stations do?

They oversee all aspects of the station, as they would for other businesses. In the case of radio, this includes the usual business divisions — human resources, marketing, sales, finance, digital, operations and technical — but also extends to management of radio as an on-air product with all its content elements...

BL Premium

