Deep mistrust between negotiators from both MTN and Telkom scuppered an acquisition deal that would have created the largest mobile network operator in the country.
Edward Kieswetter, commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, says the ban on US-based management consultancy Bain & Co doing business with the government must remain until there is full ...
JD Mostert is the business manager of 5FM and Good Hope FM.
What do business managers of radio stations do?
They oversee all aspects of the station, as they would for other businesses. In the case of radio, this includes the usual business divisions — human resources, marketing, sales, finance, digital, operations and technical — but also extends to management of radio as an on-air product with all its content elements...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
My Brilliant Career: You must be an exceptional storyteller to make it on air
As a radio station business manager, JD Mostert makes sure you have a top-quality listening experience
What do business managers of radio stations do?
They oversee all aspects of the station, as they would for other businesses. In the case of radio, this includes the usual business divisions — human resources, marketing, sales, finance, digital, operations and technical — but also extends to management of radio as an on-air product with all its content elements...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.