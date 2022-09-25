The unprecedented load-shedding in the past week is crippling businesses and putting workers' incomes at risk, particularly those at small firms battling to stay open.
Soft skills are not just nice-to-haves for companies — they have been found in a recent survey conducted by Upskillist to be essential for business growth and employee wellbeing and engagement.
“With the workplace constantly changing and with almost every facet of industry and business having experienced rapid shifts in the past three years, the need for specific skill sets has changed accordingly. Soft skills development is hugely important at all levels in companies today and will continue to require attention,” says Upskillist CEO Tara Looney...
Careers
How to... develop soft skills
They include communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, listening and empathy
