In the months leading up to its demise, troubled medical scheme Health Squared blew millions of rands of members’ contributions on marketing campaigns, exorbitant trustee fees and other non-essential ...
People and skills are the sine qua non, says Altron’s Tim Ellis.
The pandemic has changed so much, not least the world of work, and companies need to ensure they are up to date with changes if they want to remain employers of choice.
“Navigating the Covid-19 pandemic was a daunting task for employees and employers. The lifting of Covid regulations signalled a welcome return to a semblance of normality. However, invaluable insights about ways of working, people management and health and safety protocols remain relevant and should not be quickly discarded,” says Cebile Xulu, human resources (HR) director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Mondelēz International. ..
How to... apply HR lessons from the pandemic
