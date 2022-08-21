×

Careers

How to... use retirees to address the skills shortage

BL Premium
21 August 2022 - 08:35 Margaret Harris

SA faces two apparently contradictory crises — high unemployment and a dire skills shortage. While solving the former is complex, the latter can be tackled by hiring retirees.

“Retired professionals possess the skills and experience to temporarily step into vacancies that would otherwise be difficult to fill and can ensure the transfer of skills to their younger counterparts,” says Wayne Alcock, MD at Quyn International Outsourcing...

