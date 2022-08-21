The bank is confident its funding of renewable energy projects, currently at R23bn, will double as a total percentage of group loans by 2030
Reforms demonstrate that bold decisions to make the economy fit for purpose are being made, and they must be supported by all stakeholder
Kara Gouveia is the marketing and events manager for Homemation.
SA faces two apparently contradictory crises — high unemployment and a dire skills shortage. While solving the former is complex, the latter can be tackled by hiring retirees.
“Retired professionals possess the skills and experience to temporarily step into vacancies that would otherwise be difficult to fill and can ensure the transfer of skills to their younger counterparts,” says Wayne Alcock, MD at Quyn International Outsourcing...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How to... use retirees to address the skills shortage
SA faces two apparently contradictory crises — high unemployment and a dire skills shortage. While solving the former is complex, the latter can be tackled by hiring retirees.
“Retired professionals possess the skills and experience to temporarily step into vacancies that would otherwise be difficult to fill and can ensure the transfer of skills to their younger counterparts,” says Wayne Alcock, MD at Quyn International Outsourcing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.