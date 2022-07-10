×

Careers

My Brilliant Career

My Brilliant Career: Defying the odds in a male-dominated industry

Nape is a project engineer at ABB

10 July 2022 - 06:26 Margaret Harris

What does a project engineer do, and how does project engineering differ from other types of engineering? 

As a project engineer based in the commissioning side, I am responsible for commissioning field instruments, performing fault-finding on control systems and field instruments, and supporting the engineering manager on different projects, as required by the company...

