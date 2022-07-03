Careers How to... stay relevant at work B L Premium

After an increase in retrenchments during the pandemic, many people worry they may also lose their jobs, but there are ways to make sure you are viewed as an essential service.

“Since the Covid pandemic, we have seen a huge increase in job losses. I have had countless conversations with newly unemployed candidates who are distressed and the common phrase 'I didn’t see it coming' has become an ongoing refrain,” says Cindy Norcott, business coach, motivational speaker, author and CEO of recruitment agency ProTalent...