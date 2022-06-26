Careers My Brilliant Career: Thomas Brennan: Helping savers take the next step to investing Thomas Brennan is the CEO of Franc Group B L Premium

Tell me about Franc and your role at the company.

Franc is a savings and investment platform that makes investing easy and accessible for all. As co-founder, I built the first version of the platform and built the business from the bottom up, but these days I’m more involved in product strategy and design, engineering management, recruitment and fundraising...