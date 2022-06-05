Careers How to … start a workplace education programme Workplace education programmes can make employees feel more valued and also help them realise their career goals B L Premium

The pandemic has given many people the chance to rethink where, when and how they work, and companies will need to assess how they attract and, more importantly, retain people.

“The effect of this from a human capital perspective is enormous. In the post-pandemic world, businesses are having to try harder to attract and retain quality talent. If they don’t, they’re likely to lose the people they need to be competitive and successful,” says Jackie Carroll, MD of Optimi Workplace and the co-founder of Media Works...