Careers

My Brilliant Career: Enjoying a career on the wild side

Peter Tshidi is the general manager of Sun International’s Wild Coast Sun

BL Premium
29 May 2022 - 07:35 Margaret Harris

Tell me what you do as general manager of the Wild Coast Sun.

I oversee the running of the resort, including the hotel, casino, golf and other entertainment facilities, retail and concessionaires. My role also involves employee and stakeholder management...

