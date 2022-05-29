Careers How to... stop bullying in the workplace B L Premium

We might associate bullying with school, but many adults face it each day at work, and employers need to make sure they have the right policies in place to deal with it.

“Bullying in the workplace is prevalent such that the new Code of Good Practice on the Prevention and Elimination of Harassment in the Workplace, which took effect on March 18 2022, has placed a positive duty on employers to play their part in preventing bullying in the workplace,” says Bowmans SA partner Sibusiso Dube...