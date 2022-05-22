×

Careers

My Brilliant Career

My Brilliant Career: shining bright in a world where diamonds are still forever

Kate Shearer is a jewellery designer and gemologist at her company Bespoke by Kate

BL Premium
22 May 2022 - 07:08 Margaret Harris

What does a gemologist do, and how do you qualify as one? 

A Gemological Institute of America (GIA) gemologist is an expert in diamond grading and gemstone identification. They are well-recognised in the jewellery industry. In fact, you are not taken seriously unless you have a GIA graduate gemologist qualification. ..

